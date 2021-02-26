 

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 18:19  |  29   |   |   

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 1 month of 2021:

  January
  2021 2020 Change
Revenue EUR 132.4 million EUR 111.5 million 18.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 34.4 million EUR 28.5 million 20.7 %

In January 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 132.4 million, which is 18.7 % more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 111.5 million). The Group's revenue mainly increased as a result of higher revenue from electricity and gas distribution due to higher distributed volumes in Networks segment as well as higher revenue from electricity and gas sales to business customers in Customers & Solutions segment. Both effects were mostly related to colder weather conditions compared to unusually warm January in 2020.

The adjusted EBITDA in January 2021 was equal to EUR 34.4 million, i.e. 20.7 % more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 28.5 million). The increase was mainly driven by better result of Customers & Solutions segment due to a successful transaction of LNG cargo sale by effectively exploiting price changes in the market as well as positive impact in Green Generation segment from Kaunas CHP activities as the plant was launched in August 2020. Also adjusted EBITDA in Networks segment grew due to higher distributed volumes of electricity and gas due to colder weather conditions.

*The Group’s preliminary (2021) and actual (2020) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Group’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Group’s interim and annual reports which are available at Group’s website (link).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021 Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021 Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 1 month of 2021:  January 20212020ChangeRevenueEUR 132.4 millionEUR 111.5 million18.7 %Adjusted EBITDA*EUR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:19 Uhr
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021
15:45 Uhr
 2021–2024 Strategic Plan of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies has been approved
15:45 Uhr
2021–2024 Strategic Plan has been approved
15:40 Uhr
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders
15:40 Uhr
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting
15:21 Uhr
Ignitis Group grew in all segments in 2020
15:21 Uhr
Ignitis Group grew in all segments in 2020 leading to 10% higher adjusted EBITDA than previously forecasted
15:15 Uhr
12-month interim results
15:15 Uhr
12-month interim results of Ignitis Group for 2020
25.02.21
AB “Ignitis gamyba” approved Kruonis Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Powerplant expansion plan