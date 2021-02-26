Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021



Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group (hereinafter – the Group) for 1 month of 2021:

January 2021 2020 Change Revenue EUR 132.4 million EUR 111.5 million 18.7 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 34.4 million EUR 28.5 million 20.7 %

In January 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 132.4 million, which is 18.7 % more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 111.5 million). The Group's revenue mainly increased as a result of higher revenue from electricity and gas distribution due to higher distributed volumes in Networks segment as well as higher revenue from electricity and gas sales to business customers in Customers & Solutions segment. Both effects were mostly related to colder weather conditions compared to unusually warm January in 2020.

The adjusted EBITDA in January 2021 was equal to EUR 34.4 million, i.e. 20.7 % more compared to a respective period of 2020 (EUR 28.5 million). The increase was mainly driven by better result of Customers & Solutions segment due to a successful transaction of LNG cargo sale by effectively exploiting price changes in the market as well as positive impact in Green Generation segment from Kaunas CHP activities as the plant was launched in August 2020. Also adjusted EBITDA in Networks segment grew due to higher distributed volumes of electricity and gas due to colder weather conditions.

*The Group’s preliminary (2021) and actual (2020) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Group’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Group’s interim and annual reports which are available at Group’s website ( link ).

