Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2021 / 18:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kent
Last name(s): Wanzek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.01 USD 6616.89 USD
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.01 USD 175.05 USD
35.01 USD 1225.35 USD
35.03 USD 3503.00 USD
35.01 USD 2100.60 USD
35.03 USD 3503.00 USD
35.03 USD 10509.00 USD
35.03 USD 1191.02 USD
35.01 USD 3501.00 USD
35.03 USD 3503.00 USD
35.03 USD 210775.51 USD
35.03 USD 3503.00 USD
Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.02.2021 / 18:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

