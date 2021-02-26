DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 26.02.2021, 18:34 | 54 | 0 | 0 26.02.2021, 18:34 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2021 / 18:33

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Kent Last name(s): Wanzek

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300CP8NY40UP89Q40

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: ADR (American Depositary Receipt)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.01 USD 6616.89 USD 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.01 USD 175.05 USD 35.01 USD 1225.35 USD 35.03 USD 3503.00 USD 35.01 USD 2100.60 USD 35.03 USD 3503.00 USD 35.03 USD 10509.00 USD 35.03 USD 1191.02 USD 35.01 USD 3501.00 USD 35.03 USD 3503.00 USD 35.03 USD 210775.51 USD 35.03 USD 3503.00 USD Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Fresenius Medical Care Aktie





