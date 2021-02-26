DGAP-DD Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Kent
|Last name(s):
|Wanzek
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
|549300CP8NY40UP89Q40
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|ADR (American Depositary Receipt)
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|6616.89 USD
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|175.05 USD
|35.01 USD
|1225.35 USD
|35.03 USD
|3503.00 USD
|35.01 USD
|2100.60 USD
|35.03 USD
|3503.00 USD
|35.03 USD
|10509.00 USD
|35.03 USD
|1191.02 USD
|35.01 USD
|3501.00 USD
|35.03 USD
|3503.00 USD
|35.03 USD
|210775.51 USD
|35.03 USD
|3503.00 USD
