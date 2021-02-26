 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 18:30  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights

26.02.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Total voting rights and share capital

As at 26 February 202 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.1, the issued share capital of BP p.l.c. comprised 20,347,220,126 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) par value US$0.25 per share, each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

The number of ordinary shares which have been bought back and are held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 1,102,562,226. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 20,352,302,626. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1171734  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171734&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights 26.02.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Total voting rights and share capital As at 26 February 202 This …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG, Ergebnisse Q1 '20/'21
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informs about exonerating statements and points of criticism of BaFin's special ...
DGAP-News: MAX21 AG: VERÄNDERUNG IM AUFSICHTSRAT.
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:16 Uhr
Arca Oil Index: Gewinnmitnahmen nach Zwischenrally
14:09 Uhr
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt BP auf 'Outperform'
25.02.21
News: Wasserstofftankstellen-Technologie kann Überschusselektrizität erzeugen!
24.02.21
Benzinpreis auf höchstem Stand seit Januar 2020
24.02.21
Automobilbranche im Wandel: Jaguar, Land Rover und auch Hyundai setzen auf Wasserstofftechnologie!
22.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt BP auf 'Buy'
22.02.21
Entwicklung schreitet voran: Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen!
20.02.21
Nach dem Reddit Beben: Wie die Wallstreetbets Bewegung die Börsenlandschaft verändert und wer als nächstes davon profitieren könnte!
19.02.21
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
19.02.21
ROUNDUP: Höchste Spritpreise seit Zeit vor Corona - Kälte in den USA treibt Öl

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17:34 Uhr
7.825
BP ein Kauf
06.02.21
8
Raus aus Öl-Aktien, und zwar sofort!
04.02.21
25
IPO: Saudischer Ölgigant Aramco erhält Genehmigung für Börsengang
18.12.20
2
ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr in Deutschland seit E10-Einführung
30.10.20
3
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei