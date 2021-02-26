 

AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 18:30  |  34   |   |   

AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services

AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter - the Company) informs that due to the increased volumes and needs of the Company's group of companies, the agreement of financial audit services, which was concluded on 4 March 2019 with UAB Ernst & Young Baltic for 2019-2021 Audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, will not be extended.

The Company will soon announce a new tender for the provision of audit services for financial statements and will inform about the selected audit company in accordance to the procedure set out in the legal acts. According to the Company, the termination of the agreement with UAB Ernst & Young Baltic will not affect the Company and its subsidiaries.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076

 


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter - the Company) informs that due to the increased volumes and needs of the Company's group of companies, the agreement of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services
18:19 Uhr
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021
18:19 Uhr
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021
15:45 Uhr
 2021–2024 Strategic Plan of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies has been approved
15:45 Uhr
2021–2024 Strategic Plan has been approved
15:40 Uhr
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders
15:40 Uhr
Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting
15:21 Uhr
Ignitis Group grew in all segments in 2020
15:21 Uhr
Ignitis Group grew in all segments in 2020 leading to 10% higher adjusted EBITDA than previously forecasted
15:15 Uhr
12-month interim results