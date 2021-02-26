Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/highyield21/sessions/36806-le .... A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Thursday, March 11, 2021.