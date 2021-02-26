 

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, held virtually, on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/highyield21/sessions/36806-le .... A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com through Thursday, March 11, 2021.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's , Dockers , Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com.



