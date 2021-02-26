Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results Hypoport SE: KPI FY 2020: Hypoport increases EBIT in FY 2020 to approx. €36 million and anticipates revenue of approx. €387 million 26-Feb-2021 / 19:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KPI FY 2020: Hypoport increases EBIT in FY 2020 to approx. €36 million and anticipates revenue of approx. €387 million



Berlin, 26 February 2021: The preliminary results for FY 2020 and Q4 2020 of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



- Revenue FY 2020: up by 15 per cent to approx. €387 million (2019: €337.2 million)

- EBIT FY 2020: up by 10 per cent to approx. €36 million (2019: €33.0 million)

- Revenue Q4 2020: up by 15 per cent to approx. €103 million (Q4 2019: €89.5 million)

- EBIT Q4 2020: up by 50 per cent to approx. €12 million (Q4 2019: €8.0 million)



According to these provisional figures, consolidated sales for the year were below the forecast range of €400 to 440 million, while EBIT was within the forecast range of €35 to 40 million.

The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2020 as planned on 15 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 29 March 2021.

Hypoport will provide additional information on the 2020 business figures shortly via press release.





Contact



Hypoport SE

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager / IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Hypoport SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1171742

End of Announcement DGAP News Service