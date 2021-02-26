DGAP-Adhoc Hypoport SE: KPI FY 2020: Hypoport increases EBIT in FY 2020 to approx. €36 million and anticipates revenue of approx. €387 million
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
KPI FY 2020: Hypoport increases EBIT in FY 2020 to approx. €36 million and anticipates revenue of approx. €387 million
Berlin, 26 February 2021: The preliminary results for FY 2020 and Q4 2020 of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
- Revenue FY 2020: up by 15 per cent to approx. €387 million (2019: €337.2 million)
- EBIT FY 2020: up by 10 per cent to approx. €36 million (2019: €33.0 million)
- Revenue Q4 2020: up by 15 per cent to approx. €103 million (Q4 2019: €89.5 million)
- EBIT Q4 2020: up by 50 per cent to approx. €12 million (Q4 2019: €8.0 million)
According to these provisional figures, consolidated sales for the year were below the forecast range of €400 to 440 million, while EBIT was within the forecast range of €35 to 40 million.
The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2020 as planned on 15 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 29 March 2021.
Hypoport will provide additional information on the 2020 business figures shortly via press release.
Contact
Hypoport SE
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager / IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1171742
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1171742 26-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Hypoport extrem überbewertet
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare