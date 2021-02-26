 

Sanderson Farms to Participate in BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

26.02.2021   

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference to be held March 9-10, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this forum will be held in a virtual format only.

The investor presentation by Joe Sanderson, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mike Cockrell, treasurer, chief financial officer and chief legal officer, will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com and a replay will be available for 30 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.



