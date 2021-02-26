 

SOGO INVESTIGATION – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Sogou Inc. (NYSE SOGO) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 19:27  |  42   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning investor rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO).

If you currently own shares of SOGO and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOGO INVESTIGATION – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Sogou Inc. (NYSE SOGO) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning investor rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO). If you currently own …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology and Pierre Fabre Amend NERLYNX License Agreement to Include Greater China
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
9
Wo geht die Reise hin?