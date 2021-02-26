 

Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 31 December 2020

The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value’, amounted to EUR 28,870,287 or EUR 2.2124 per share on 31 December 2020.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com


