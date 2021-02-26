 

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-Back Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.02.2021, 19:33  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-Back Offer

26.02.2021 / 19:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 26 February 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-Back Offer

On 15 February 2021, CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") announced the intention to purchase up to 650,000,000 shares under CPIPG's share buy-back programme (the "Offer"). On 22 February 2021 the Company announced that at the closing of the Offer period, shareholders of the Company presented a total of 641,658,176 shares for tender (the "Tendered Shares").

Today, CPIPG completed the Offer and purchased a total of 641,658,176 Tendered Shares for an aggregate amount of EUR 395,261,436 (or EUR 0.616 per Tendered Share). CPIPG intends to cancel the Tendered Shares through a share capital reduction. In this respect, the Company shall convene a general meeting of shareholders to resolve on the cancellation of these Tendered Shares.

About 94% of Tendered Shares were tendered by Company's primary shareholder, Radovan Vitek (350,500,000 shares) and the Company's subsidiary CPI FIM SA (252,302,248 shares). The rest of the tenders were from management and third parties.

As a result of these transactions, the Company has acquired own shares exceeding 5% of the voting rights and makes this announcement in accordance with Article 13 of the Luxembourg Transparency Law. As of 26 February 2021, the Company directly holds 641,658,176 own shares, which represent 7.42% of the total 8,651,716,331 shares outstanding. In addition, the Company's indirect subsidiary, Pietroni, holds 67,000,000 Company shares (0.77% of the total shares outstanding). On a consolidated basis, the Company holds and controls 708,658,176 own shares which represent 8.19% of the total 8,651,716,331 shares outstanding. The voting rights attached to the 708,658,176 own shares are suspended.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com


26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1171747

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171747  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171747&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-Back Offer DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Share Buyback CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Completion of Share Buy-Back Offer 26.02.2021 / 19:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG, Ergebnisse Q1 '20/'21
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG Q1 '20/'21 Results
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informs about exonerating statements and points of criticism of BaFin's special ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps System der 3. Generation zur Herstellung von blauem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:39 Uhr
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - CONVENING NOTICE OF THE COMPANY'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 31 March 2021
22.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Results of Share Buy-back Offer
17.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023
16.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF A BUY-BACK OFFER BY THE COMPANY
15.02.21
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020
27.01.21
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - 10-year Bond and Hybrid Offerings