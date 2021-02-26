Nutrien Files 2020 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2020 Annual Report, including Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionâ€™s website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administratorsâ€™ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2020 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrienâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

