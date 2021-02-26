 

Nutrien Files 2020 Annual Disclosures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 19:34  |  34   |   |   

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2020 Annual Report, including Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionâ€™s website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administratorsâ€™ website at www.sedar.com.

The 2020 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrienâ€™s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutrien Files 2020 Annual Disclosures Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2020 Annual Report, including Managementâ€™s Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMenâ€™s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology and Pierre Fabre Amend NERLYNX License Agreement to Include Greater China
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholdersâ€™ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERTâ€“ Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholdersâ€™ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Nutrien Announces TSX Approval for Its Renewed Share Repurchase Program
24.02.21
Nutrienâ€™s CFO Pedro Farah to Speak at the BofA Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
24.02.21
Nutrienâ€™s CEO Chuck Magro to Speak at the BMO 30th Global Metals and Mining Conference
18.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste - Walmart enttÃ¤uscht
18.02.21
ROUNDUP 2: Bafin zweifelt an Milliardenabschreibung von K+S - Kurs bricht ein
18.02.21
Agrarboom beschert K+S-Konkurrent Nutrien ZuwÃ¤chse und gute Aussichten
18.02.21
Strong Execution and Improved Market Conditions Set up 2021 and Beyond
17.02.21
Nutrien Increases Dividend and Announces Intent to Launch a New Share Repurchase Program
01.02.21
K+S liefert vorerst nicht mehr nach Indien wegen zu niedriger Preise(2) 
01.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schwÃ¤cheln weiter - Sorge um Kali-Preiskampf

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
11
Nutrien - entstanden aus der Fusion von Potash und Agrium