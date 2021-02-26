Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced that Mr. John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Virtual Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the Investors section of the Domtar corporate website at www.domtar.com

