 

Golden Entertainment to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 11 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) (“Golden Entertainment” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-465-3054 or for international callers by dialing 480-685-5227; the passcode is 2964498. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; the passcode is 2964498. The replay will be available until March 14, 2021. The call will also be webcast live through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website, www.goldenent.com.

If you have questions about Golden Entertainment or are interested in conducting a conference call with Golden Entertainment’s management, please contact JCIR at 212-835-8500 or gden@jcir.com.

About Golden Entertainment, Inc.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions – casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts – nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals. For more information, visit www.goldenent.com.



