 

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 on Monday March 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 19:56  |  36   |   |   

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“the Company”) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020, in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations parent company is Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 on Monday March 1, 2021 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“the Company”) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020, in a press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology and Pierre Fabre Amend NERLYNX License Agreement to Include Greater China
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:27 Uhr
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 on March 1, 2021