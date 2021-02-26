Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation to Issue Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 on Monday March 1, 2021

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“the Company”) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2020, in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.