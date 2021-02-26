 

L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 20:01  |  35   |   |   

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2021. About L3Harris …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. and ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
Slack Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Acceleration Caps Off a ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology and Pierre Fabre Amend NERLYNX License Agreement to Include Greater China
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Awarded Second Year of Space Object-Tracking Modernization Contract
23.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Awarded Four Additional Payload Mission Data Units for GPS III Follow-on Contract
22.02.21
Photos Available of L3Harris Technologies Engineers and Scientists Celebrate National Engineers Week (EWeek) February 21-27 Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network
21.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Launch Industry’s Smallest Multi-Channel, Multi-Mission Vehicular Radio
16.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Provide Critical Communications Link in NASA’s Mars Rover Exploration Mission
11.02.21
L3Harris Technologies to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021
10.02.21
L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference February 17, 2021
08.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Awarded Systems Integration Contract for US Navy Frigate Program
01.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Named Among FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies
01.02.21
L3Harris Technologies Wins Next Phase of Missile Defense Contract