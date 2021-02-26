Total number of

shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3)

February 26, 2021 4 463 919 674 4 464 730 642 4 455 910 261

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,884,278 ordinary shares.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

