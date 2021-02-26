 

Europcar Mobility Group  Statement on the total number of shares and voting rights as of February 26, 2021

26.02.2021   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

 

Date

 

 

Total number of
shares(1)

Total number of voting rights

 

Theoretical(2)

Exercisable(3)

 

February 26, 2021 

4 463 919 674

4 464 730 642

4 455 910 261

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,884,278 ordinary shares.
Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.
The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds (1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com



Zeit
20:33 Uhr
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
24.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription Right
09.02.21
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
09.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights As of December 31, 2020
04.02.21
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately EUR 50 million in accordance with Europcar Mobility Group’s accelerated financial safeguard plan and...
03.02.21
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Commercial Court of Paris

Zeit
20:36 Uhr
56
Europcar Mobility Group