CI Financial to Access Specialized Services for Affluent Investors Through New York Private Bank & Trust

Services include Delaware trust administration services, personal property and casualty insurance services specifically designed for high-net-worth individuals and families, and financing and advisory services for fine art and other collectible “passion” assets.

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX), a diversified global asset and wealth management company, and New York Private Bank & Trust, parent company of Emigrant Bank (“Emigrant”), today announced an agreement under which specialized services for ultra-high-net-worth investors provided by Emigrant’s subsidiaries will be offered to CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses.

“We are pleased to work with Emigrant to access these unique solutions on behalf of our clients across the United States,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Emigrant’s extensive experience in finance and wealth management gives them a clear understanding of the complex needs of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, and the Emigrant group has assembled highly qualified, expert teams to deliver exceptional service and support to clients.”

“Both Emigrant and CI appreciate the value of advice and the importance of supporting advisors in providing the clients with the best possible personalized solutions in investment, wealth and estate planning and risk management,” said Karl H. Heckenberg, Vice Chairman of Emigrant. “We’re thrilled to expand the market for our differentiated services for ultra-high-net-worth investors through this relationship.”

Starting in 2020, CI has established a significant presence in U.S. wealth management, reaching a total of US$23 billion in assets through 13 registered investment advisor (“RIA”) acquisitions (including transactions by CI-affiliated RIAs). CI also recently announced an agreement to acquire Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC, a Chicago-based RIA and asset management firm, in a transaction that is expected to increase CI’s U.S. assets to US$46 billion.*

About Emigrant Bank

Emigrant Bank was founded in 1850 to serve the financial needs of a growing America and a dynamic emigrant population. Emigrant Bank is the largest privately held, family-owned and operated bank in America, offering fully integrated banking, custom lending, insurance services and trust administration services to meet the needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments, foundations and corporations, directly and through its various subsidiaries, including Emigrant Capital, New York Private Trust, Emigrant Fine Art Finance, Personal Risk Management, Abacus Finance, Galatioto Sports Partners, New York Private Finance and Emigrant Partners.