 

E2open Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 20:52  |  43   |   |   

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the new Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions 2021. The new Magic Quadrant states that “supply chain technology leaders should use this research when evaluating and selecting software tools to enable their supply chain planning maturity progression.” E2open provides a single, connected platform for all planning needs, powered by real-time data from across the entire supply chain and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable a new level of advanced planning and better business decision making.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions report, please visit www.e2open.com.

“We are honored to be named a Leader in supply chain planning (SCP) by Gartner,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “Our strategy to bring together all aspects of planning and execution on a single platform is designed to help clients at any stage of their journey – to both meet immediate objectives and grow with them as business needs evolve. Building agility and resiliency into supply chains requires a new type of boundaryless planning that fundamentally differs from traditional approaches because it is driven by data beyond the enterprise, including multiple tiers of upstream suppliers, downstream channel partners and logistics providers. As the only vendor with a multi-enterprise network to connect all parties and access this data in a scalable and economically feasible way, we believe E2open is uniquely positioned to deliver the advanced planning capabilities required to enable digital transformation.”

“Brand owners have continued to experience the shift from a more traditional manufacturing role to being an orchestrator of complex global supply chains, leveraging outsourced production, logistics and distribution partners,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy for E2open. “Planning is a critical part of this orchestration and one where E2open is recognized as a leader. What makes our planning more dynamic and powerful is access to data across the end-to-end supply chain, along with the ability to collaborate with all ecosystem partners to ensure execution, monitor performance for deviations to the plan and proactively take corrective actions. Our clients leverage E2open’s operating platform powered by a network, a full suite of supply chain management applications, proven AI and collaboration to better orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain. It is rewarding to us to see our unique network-based approach being recognized by Gartner.”

In addition to this recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, E2open is also named as a supply chain planning leader by IDC in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Overall Supply Chain Planning 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment and Nucleus Research in its Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2020.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, please visit here. To learn more about E2open's Supply Chain Planning solutions, please visit Business Planning in Supply Chain | E2open.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Amber Salley / Tim Payne / Pia Orup Lund, 22, February 2021

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

E2open
 At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC, or its affiliates. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



Disclaimer

