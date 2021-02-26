Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“Renewable Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REGI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2021, after the market closed, Renewable Energy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Therein, the Company revealed that it would restate “$38.2 million in cumulative revenue from January 2018 through September 30, 2020” because Renewable Energy was not the “proper claimant for certain BTC [biodiesel mixture excise tax credits] payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020.” Renewable Energy further stated that it had reached an agreement with the Internal Revenue Service “on a $40.5 million assessment, excluding interest” to correct these claims.