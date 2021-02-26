enCore Energy Corp. Announces Option Grants to Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU; OTCQX:ENCUF) (the “Company”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain of its officers and consultants, to purchase an aggregate of up to 435,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $ 1.08 per share for a five year period, in accordance with its Stock Option Plan. Vesting will occur over a period of eighteen months, with an initial 25% of the Options vesting immediately upon grant, followed by an additional 25% of the Options every six months thereafter until fully vested.



