Orphazyme announces participation in upcoming virtual investor conferences

Copenhagen, Denmark and Chicago, IL, February 26, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases, today announced that Anders Vadsholt, interim CEO and CFO of Orphazyme, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen Healthcare Conference, March 1-3, 2021: Panel discussion moderated by Cowen analysts Phil Nadeau, Ritu Baral and Boris Peaker entitled “New Drug Launches Panel” on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 10:20-11:20 AM EST



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks, 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Diseases Conference, April 1, 2021: Orphazyme will participate in 1x1s and small group meetings with investors



A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Orphazyme global website under the Investor Relations section.





About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).