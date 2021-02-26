The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Remarks at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 and Receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award

Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and conference chair on Friday, March 5. He will also receive the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment.

The Prime Minister of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi, will deliver a keynote address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, to be held virtually March 1-5.

CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities – and energy technology innovators.

“We are pleased to warmly welcome the Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021,” Yergin said. “In charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, India has emerged at the center of global energy and the environment, and its leadership is crucial to meet climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy access. We look forward to Prime Minister Modi’s perspectives on the role of the world’s largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India’s leadership in sustainable development to meet the country’s, and the world’s, future energy needs.”

CERAWeek 2021: The New Map: Energy, Climate and Charting the Future will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined by changing policies, technology, alliances, geopolitics, and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.

Inspired by the new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.

2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

CERAWeek 2021 and the related Innovation Agora will feature more than 245 speakers from 29 countries.

Speakers will include (partial list):

John F. Kerry – special presidential envoy for climate, United States

Bill Gates – co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder, Breakthrough Energy

Amin Nasser – president and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Bernard Looney – group chief executive, BP

Ben van Beurden – CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Patrick Pouyanné – chairman and CEO, TOTAL SE

Ryan Lance – chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Vicki Hollub – president and CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Mike Wirth – chairman of the board and CEO, Chevron

H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo – secretary general, OPEC

Gina McCarthy – national climate advisor, The White House

Hon. Joe Manchin – chairman, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator, State of West Virginia

Hon. Daniel Sullivan – U.S. Senator, State of Alaska

Lynn J. Good – chairman, president and CEO, Duke Energy

Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan – minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of steel, Government of India

Noubar Afeyan – co-founder and chairman, Moderna

Pratima Rangarajan – CEO, OGCI Climate Investments

Hon. Tina Bru, minister of petroleum and energy, Norway

Hon. Sylvester Turner – mayor, City of Houston

S.M. Vaidya – chairman, Indian Oil Corporation

Susan Hockfield – president emerita and professor of neuroscience, MIT

Walter Isaacson – author and professor of history, Tulane University

Allison Herren Lee – acting chair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Sunita Narain – director general, Centre for Science and Environment

Ben Fowke – chairman of the board, president and CEO, Xcel Energy

Nick Akins – chairman, president and CEO, AEP

Ignacio S. Galán – chairman and CEO, Iberdrola S.A.

Daren Woods – chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hon. Kathy Castor – U.S. Representative, 14 Congressional District, State of Florida

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).