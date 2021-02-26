Beacon to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that Julian Francis, President & Chief Executive Officer, Frank Lonegro, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Wilson, VP Finance & Treasurer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference (virtual). The presentation will begin at 8:20 a.m. ET on March 1, 2021.

A link to the most recent Beacon investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.