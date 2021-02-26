 

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conference in March:

Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)

  • Date: Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021
  • Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Wertpapier


