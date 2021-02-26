Horizon Therapeutics plc to Present at the Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conference in March:

Cowen and Company 41st Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.