PagerDuty to Host Fireside Chats at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that management will host fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

Tuesday, March 9th 2:40PM EST

Berenberg Cyber Security & DevOps Conference USA

Friday, March 12th 1PM EST

The fireside chats will be available live via webcast and replays will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005636/en/