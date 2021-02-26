PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Details of the events are as follows:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 4, 2021

Time: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET

Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 9, 2021

Time: On demand beginning at 7:00 am ET

Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan P. Mow, will present a company overview

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcasts of the virtual sessions on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replays will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentations.