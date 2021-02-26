Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 26, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases , today announced its cash position as of December 31, 2020 and revenues for 2020 2 .

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €171.0 million compared with €276.7 million, as of December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €225.7 million.

The cash position as of December 31, 2020 omits the cost of the partial buyback by the Company for its convertible bonds (OCEANEs) issued in October 2017 and amounting to approximately €180 million. Following the completion of this transaction, €85.7 million of convertible debt was canceled by spending a gross amount of only €47.48 million.

Given the conversions of bonds into shares in January 2021, which led to the creation of 3,037,309 new shares in February 2021, the residual convertible debt, initially reduced to a nominal amount of €94.3 million through the partial buyback transaction, was further reduced by a nominal amount of €16.3 million, with approximately €78 million outstanding as of February 18, 2021.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “Since the announcement of our new corporate strategy in the Fall of 2020, GENFIT has achieved a significant amount and I’m satisfied with the early direction of 2021. ELATIVETM, our Phase 3 clinical trial in PBC, is on track, and we recently organized a KOL event on this disease, which highlighted the potential of elafibranor in this market already worth >$300M in 2020, and expected to reach $1bn in 2025, at the time we hope to launch. Next to this, we successfully restructured the convertible debt at the end of January 2021, with a maturity extended to October 2025. Some bondholders have since converted their OCEANEs, further reducing the outstanding debt to approximately €78 million. We will present advances on our R&D programs at the next corporate update, to take place before the summer.”