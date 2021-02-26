 

GENFIT Revenues and Cash Position as of December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 22:10  |  63   |   |   


  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled €171 million as of December 31, 2020
  • The announced cash position omits the partial buyback of the OCEANEs convertible bonds by GENFIT, for €47.48 million1, completed in January 2021

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 26, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced its cash position as of December 31, 2020 and revenues for 20202.

Financials

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €171.0 million compared with €276.7 million, as of December 31, 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to €225.7 million.

The cash position as of December 31, 2020 omits the cost of the partial buyback by the Company for its convertible bonds (OCEANEs) issued in October 2017 and amounting to approximately €180 million. Following the completion of this transaction, €85.7 million of convertible debt was canceled by spending a gross amount of only €47.48 million.

Given the conversions of bonds into shares in January 2021, which led to the creation of 3,037,309 new shares in February 2021, the residual convertible debt, initially reduced to a nominal amount of €94.3 million through the partial buyback transaction, was further reduced by a nominal amount of €16.3 million, with approximately €78 million outstanding as of February 18, 2021.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “Since the announcement of our new corporate strategy in the Fall of 2020, GENFIT has achieved a significant amount and I’m satisfied with the early direction of 2021. ELATIVETM, our Phase 3 clinical trial in PBC, is on track, and we recently organized a KOL event on this disease, which highlighted the potential of elafibranor in this market already worth >$300M in 2020, and expected to reach $1bn in 2025, at the time we hope to launch. Next to this, we successfully restructured the convertible debt at the end of January 2021, with a maturity extended to October 2025. Some bondholders have since converted their OCEANEs, further reducing the outstanding debt to approximately €78 million. We will present advances on our R&D programs at the next corporate update, to take place before the summer.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENFIT Revenues and Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents totaled €171 million as of December 31, 2020The announced cash position omits the partial buyback of the OCEANEs convertible bonds by GENFIT, for €47.48 million1, completed in January 2021 Lille, France; Cambridge, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Eldorado Gold Reports 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
GENFIT: new market research data highlight potential of elafibranor in PBC
10.02.21
GENFIT: 2021 Financial Calendar
09.02.21
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Elafibranor in Patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology
28.01.21
GENFIT Announces Two Key Appointments to the Executive Committee

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
363
Genfit - die Alternative zu Intercept?