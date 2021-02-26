Grant of Restricted Stock Units to Management and Employees and Grant of Warrants to Employees in Genmab

Each restricted stock unit is awarded cost-free and provides the owner with a right and obligation to receive one share in Genmab A/S of nominally DKK 1. The vesting of the restricted stock units granted to the members of executive management will be subject to forward looking performance criteria. The fair value of each restricted stock unit is equal to the closing market price on the date of grant of one Genmab A/S share, DKK 2,070.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 26, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that the board decided to grant 123,949 restricted stock units to four members of management and employees of the company as well as the company's subsidiaries and 99,938 warrants to employees of the company and the company's subsidiaries.

The restricted stock units will vest on the first banking day of the month following a period of three years from the date of grant. Furthermore, the restricted stock units are subject to vesting conditions set out in the restricted stock unit program adopted by the board of directors in accordance with the Remuneration Policy adopted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting. Information concerning Genmab’s restricted stock unit program can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Stock information > Restricted stock units.

The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 2,070. Each warrant is awarded cost-free and entitles the owner to subscribe one share of nominally DKK 1 subject to payment of the exercise price. By application of the Black-Scholes formula, the fair value of each warrant can be calculated as DKK 647.32.

The warrants vest three years after the grant date, and all warrants expire at the seventh anniversary of the grant date. The new warrants have been granted on the terms and conditions set out in the warrant program adopted by the board of directors on February 23, 2021. Information concerning Genmab’s warrant schemes can be found on www.genmab.com under Investors > Stock information > Warrants.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.