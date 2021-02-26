 

DSG Global Announces Cease Trade Order (CTO) Lifted

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 22:05  |  47   |   |   

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") announces that the Cease Trade Order imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) on January 15, 2021 has been revoked and its common shares have resumed trading in all markets.

The Cease Trade Order issued by the BCSC was lifted after the Company filed certain required disclosures, 8-K’s and exhibits, including, among other items, clarifying information and results related to our electrical vehicle division and our new PACER line of golf carts.

“We are thrilled to have resolved this matter,” commented Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “We are making great strides in refining our products and in securing our manufacturing and supply chains in order to capitalize on the mounting anticipation and appetite for our products in 2021. With the CTO now rescinded, we can focus our full efforts toward executing on our business model.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

