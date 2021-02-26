Thomas S. Gross to Retire From RPM Board of Directors

“On behalf of all of RPM, I want to thank Tom for his valuable contributions to our company’s growth and success,” stated RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan. “For the past nine years, Tom has played an integral role in RPM’s strong performance, providing counsel across key areas relevant to our business and contributing to the company’s improved efficiency and operational excellence. We wish Tom and his family well in his next chapter, and are extremely grateful for his expertise and guidance over the years.”

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Thomas S. Gross will retire from its Board of Directors effective May 31, 2021 after nearly nine years of service to the company. Gross serves on the Board’s Compensation Committee and previously served on the Board’s Operating Improvement Committee overseeing the company’s MAP to Growth initiative.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside RPM’s extremely qualified and talented directors and leadership team,” Gross stated. “Watching RPM continue to grow significantly in revenue, profit and market cap during my tenure has been extremely rewarding, and I am confident that RPM will continue on its upward trajectory. I thank all of my colleagues for their dedication and camaraderie over the years.”

Gross joined RPM as a director in 2012. He retired from Eaton Corporation plc, a diversified global leader in power management, in 2015 after 12 years with the company. He was most recently Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer for the company’s Electrical Sector, a position in which he served from 2009 until 2015. Prior to joining Eaton, Gross held executive leadership positions with Danaher Corporation, Xycom Automation, and Rockwell Automation. Gross was also previously a director for WABCO Holdings, Inc. until 2020.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: Consumer Group, Construction Products Group, Performance Coatings Group and Specialty Products Group. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.rpminc.com to learn more.