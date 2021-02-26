Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on June 1, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We believe that hosting a virtual annual meeting will make our annual meeting more accessible for all of our stockholders.

Stockholders can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GPMT2021. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021, will be eligible to vote their shares and submit questions electronically in advance of and during the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, on their individual proxy card or on the voting instruction form accompanying the proxy materials to attend the annual meeting. We recommend that stockholders log in at least fifteen minutes before the meeting to ensure they are present when the meeting starts.