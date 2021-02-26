Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Rescheduling of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The notification letter states that the Company has until April 24, 2021 to submit a plan to Nasdaq as to how it plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. Upon acceptance of the Company’s compliance plan, Nasdaq is permitted to grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed 10-Q filing date, or until August 23, 2021, for the Company to regain compliance.

PAOLI, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association, today announced that it received a notification letter on February 23, 2021 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). The notification letter stated that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter end December 31, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”), and therefore remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC as soon as practicable and believes it will meet all requirements for continued listing prior to April 24, 2021. The notification of noncompliance from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed on February 16, 2021 on the Company’s Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC, the Company requires additional time to file its Form 10-Q because the Company’s management team needed additional time to complete the restatement and filing of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 (the “Restated 10-K”), which was filed on February 26, 2021. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

In order to provide shareholders with additional time to review the Restated 10-K prior to the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, the Company announced that it is rescheduling its annual meeting of shareholders to Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9:30AM, held online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MLVF2021.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.