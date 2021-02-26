 

Ferrari Releases Its 2020 Annual Report And files Annual Report on Form 20-F

FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND
FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F      

Maranello (Italy), February 26, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2020 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

Ferrari’s 2020 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com

Attachment




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
21:42 Uhr
Dividend Distribution Proposal  
22.02.21
Ferrari and Richard Mille Sign a Partnership Contract 
16.02.21
Non-executive Director Roberto Cingolani resigns in light of his new responsibilities as Minister of the new Italian Government  
05.02.21
Aston-Martin-Teamchef will mit Vettel Platz drei in der Teamwertung
02.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
02.02.21
Sportwagenbauer Ferrari beendet Corona-Jahr besser als erwartet
02.02.21
2020 Results Exceeded Full Year Guidance on All Metrics Driven by Record Fourth Quarter Results.

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
62
Meinungen und Diskussion zur Ferrari Aktie