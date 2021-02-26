 

Vornado Completes $525 Million Refinancing of One Park Avenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 22:29  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that its 55% owned joint venture has completed a $525 million refinancing of One Park Avenue, a 943,000 square foot Manhattan office building. The interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.107% (currently 1.222%) and matures in February 2026, as fully extended.

The loan replaces the previous $300 million loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.75% and was scheduled to mature in March 2021. Vornado’s share of the net proceeds was approximately $105 million.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Michael Franco
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it has had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vornado Completes $525 Million Refinancing of One Park Avenue NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that its 55% owned joint venture has completed a $525 million refinancing of One Park Avenue, a 943,000 square foot Manhattan office building. The interest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Eldorado Gold Reports 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
29.01.21
Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.01.21
Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information