Zomedica Corp. Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results

Robert Cohen, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “While we are thankful for our substantially improved balance sheet, we continue to be good stewards of our funds by remaining efficient in our operations as we prepare for the upcoming commercial release of TRUFORMA.”

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today reported consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Summary Year End 2020 Results

Zomedica recorded net loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of approximately $16.9 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of approximately $19.8 million or $0.19 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Zomedica, which is in the development stage, recorded no revenues in 2020. The 2020 net loss resulted from research and development (“R&D”) expenses of approximately $8.0 million, general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses of approximately $6.0 million, and professional fees of approximately $2.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the loss was attributed to R&D expenses of approximately $10.3 million, G&A expenses of approximately $7.1 million, and professional fees of approximately $1.5 million.

Research and development expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $8.0 million, compared to approximately $10.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $2.3 million or 22%. The decrease primarily was due to a reduction in general research and development activity as we focused on TRUFORMA activities, and is more specifically related to lower milestone expenses, contracted expenditures, salaries, bonus and benefits, supplies, and consulting fees as compared to the 2019 year.

General and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $6.0 million, compared to approximately $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million or 15%. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries, bonus and benefits of approximately $1.3 million primarily resulting from a reduction in stock compensation expense of approximately $0.9 million compared to the 2019 year, along with a general reduction in salaries for marketing and other administrative personnel of approximately $0.4 million. Other decreases include a reduction of travel and accommodation expense of approximately $0.4 million and marketing and investor relations expense of approximately $0.2 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in regulatory fees of approximately $0.3 million, rent expense of approximately $0.3 million related to the reclassification of right-of-use asset expense from amortization to rent, office expense of approximately $0.2 million associated with the expensing of office furniture in the first quarter of 2020 and insurance expense of approximately $0.1 million. Due to stock option grants on December 31, 2020, we anticipate an increase in expenses related to salaries, bonus and benefits in future periods.