 

RiverNorth Launches RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. with MacKay Municipal Managers*

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”), an investment management firm specializing in opportunistic strategies, announced the launch of the RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (the “Fund”), a new municipal focused closed-end fund. RiverNorth will act as the investment adviser to the Fund and MacKay Shields LLC ("MacKay Shields") will act as subadviser. This is the fourth fund co-managed by the investment firms. The Fund will use the load waived pricing structure pioneered by RiverNorth. As a result, investors will not pay any upfront expenses, which allows the Fund to be priced at its initial net asset value (NAV) of $20.00 per share. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange began on February 24, 2021 under the symbol "RFMZ.”

“We are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Fund, which was driven by strong investor demand for additional access points to the municipal asset class,” said Patrick Galley, RiverNorth’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We view the current market environment as an attractive entry point for our investment strategy and fertile ground for active trading. In our experience, an opportunistic approach to buying closed-end funds has the potential to provide excess return. When discounts widen, we intend to allocate more of the Fund’s capital to closed-end funds and when discounts narrow, we would monetize that return by selling closed-end funds and rotating capital to MacKay Municipal Managers for direct investments in municipal securities.”

The Fund’s primary investment objective is current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes (but which may be includable in taxable income for purposes of the Federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund’s secondary investment objective is total return. As the investment adviser, RiverNorth will strategically allocate the Fund’s assets between two principal investment strategies: the Tactical Municipal Closed-End Fund Strategy, managed by RiverNorth, and the Municipal Bond Income Strategy, managed by MacKay Shields. As a means to potentially add trading support in the secondary market, the Fund intends to implement a common share repurchase plan, which is expected to start approximately 60 calendar days following the overallotment period. The repurchase plan will continue until the earlier of (i) repurchases of 2,200,000 of its outstanding shares in the open market or (ii) 90 calendar days following the start of the plan.

