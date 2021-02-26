Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Its 2021 Annual General Meeting Date and Record Date for the Annual General Meeting

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. Central European Time at the company’s office, located at 6, Route de Trèves, L-2633 Senningerberg (Municipality of Niederanven), Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The company also set its record date for the admission of the company’s shareholders to its annual general meeting for April 29, 2021, at 11:59 P.M. Central European Time.

Due to the public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, the company will also make it possible to attend its annual general meeting virtually and to exercise shareholder rights in advance of the meeting by means of remote communication.