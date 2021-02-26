 

Allen Edmonds Launches Expanded Virtual Trunk Show Featuring Completely Customizable Fan-Favorite Styles

For a limited time, Allen Edmonds has launched an expanded online customizable trunk show where consumers can create an entirely unique design with a range of modern silhouettes, quality materials, and durable soles.

The expanded Allen Edmonds trunk show will be live on their website at allenedmonds.com to consumers until Saturday, March 13, 2021, and the usual custom fee is being waived for this event. Consumers have the option of choosing the following styles: Park Avenue Sneaker, Strand Sneaker, Courtside Sneaker, Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford, Strandmok Cap-Toe Oxford, and Higgins Mill Boot. Once a style is chosen, the creative process begins by choosing a leather or suede upper as well as a rubber sole in multiple color options.

The limited-time trunk show will also encompass Allen Edmonds’ extended sizing options which offer the ability to find the perfect fit for almost any foot. The majority of the styles are available in large sizing range from size 6.5 - 15 and come in a variety of widths from B - EEE. Additionally, with Allen Edmonds’ Recrafting service, consumers can extend the life of their favorite shoes by entrusting them to an authentic Allen Edmonds craftsman.

“Due to the high demand of our new sneaker styles and all-time favorites, we came up with the idea to create a one-time event where consumers can create the shoes of their dreams. With multiple different styles, uppers, and soles to choose from, consumers can perfectly create shoes that are completely original and express themselves,” said Brad Adams, senior vice president of heritage brands for Caleres. “Our factory in Port Washington, Wis., allows us the flexibility to offer custom styles to our customers who are connoisseurs of the craft of shoemaking and love putting their personal touch on their footwear. This event offers more styles and options than ever before for our core customers, as well as those new to Allen Edmonds.”

Through the Allen Edmonds handcrafting process, each shoe is individually created to produce the best fit with the highest quality construction. Allen Edmonds has and always will offer customization across its classic styles. This trunk show allows current customers the opportunity to now get creative with the brand’s more casual styles and sneakers.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.



