Allen Edmonds Launches Expanded Virtual Trunk Show Featuring Completely Customizable Fan-Favorite Styles

The expanded Allen Edmonds trunk show will be live on their website at allenedmonds.com to consumers until Saturday, March 13, 2021, and the usual custom fee is being waived for this event. Consumers have the option of choosing the following styles: Park Avenue Sneaker, Strand Sneaker, Courtside Sneaker, Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford, Strandmok Cap-Toe Oxford, and Higgins Mill Boot. Once a style is chosen, the creative process begins by choosing a leather or suede upper as well as a rubber sole in multiple color options.

The limited-time trunk show will also encompass Allen Edmonds’ extended sizing options which offer the ability to find the perfect fit for almost any foot. The majority of the styles are available in large sizing range from size 6.5 - 15 and come in a variety of widths from B - EEE. Additionally, with Allen Edmonds’ Recrafting service, consumers can extend the life of their favorite shoes by entrusting them to an authentic Allen Edmonds craftsman.

“Due to the high demand of our new sneaker styles and all-time favorites, we came up with the idea to create a one-time event where consumers can create the shoes of their dreams. With multiple different styles, uppers, and soles to choose from, consumers can perfectly create shoes that are completely original and express themselves,” said Brad Adams, senior vice president of heritage brands for Caleres. “Our factory in Port Washington, Wis., allows us the flexibility to offer custom styles to our customers who are connoisseurs of the craft of shoemaking and love putting their personal touch on their footwear. This event offers more styles and options than ever before for our core customers, as well as those new to Allen Edmonds.”

Through the Allen Edmonds handcrafting process, each shoe is individually created to produce the best fit with the highest quality construction. Allen Edmonds has and always will offer customization across its classic styles. This trunk show allows current customers the opportunity to now get creative with the brand’s more casual styles and sneakers.

