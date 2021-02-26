ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America’s Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

ICL (NYSE : ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced CFO Kobi Altman will be presenting at Bank of America’s Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A webcast will be available at https://investors.icl-group.com/reports-news-and-events/default.aspx#e ..., and a replay will be available for a limited time period, following the live event.