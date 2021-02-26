Sugarbud Expands Distribution to Medical Cannabis Market, Enters National Supply Agreement with CannMart to Provide Access to Registered Medical Patients

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (" Sugarbud " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a supply agreement (the " Agreement ") with CannMart Inc. (" CannMart "), a subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (" Namaste ") (TSXV: N), to provide access to the Company's Craft Cannabis Collection to registered medical patients nationwide via CannMart's online medical cannabis sales platform. The Company has also refiled its Management Discussion & Analysis (" MD&A ") for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Sugarbud will provide CannMart with a wide selection of its Craft Cannabis Collection of products, including premium dried flower and pre-rolls for direct sale to registered medical patients nationwide. The Agreement is subject to customary regulatory, licensing and new product notification requirements.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with CannMart to provide registered medical patients across the country with access to our Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky. "Up until now our exceptional line of Craft Cannabis products were not available to registered medical patients. Our partnership with CannMart leverages our existing production and immediately expands our reach to medical patients nationwide - while at the same time allowing Sugarbud to maintain the Company's primary focus and allocation of commercial resources on scaling up our core recreational cannabis business," concluded Mr. Kondrosky

"We are pleased to welcome Sugarbud to CannMart.com which will leverage the VendorLink platform as many new companies are increasingly seeing the added value Namaste's innovative technology can bring to their organization," said Chad Agate, CTO and VP of Marketplace of Namaste Technologies. "We look forward to working closely with our new partner to expand their reach to Canadian cannabis consumers."

Amended MD&A

The Company has refiled its MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2020 (the "Amended MD&A"). The Amended MD&A provides additional disclosures related to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021 guidance, including with respect to use of proceeds from the prospectus financing completed in June 2020.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.