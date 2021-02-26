 

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation Announces End of “Go Shop” Period Under Merger Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 22:31  |  51   |   |   

CORNING, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCPK: CNIG) (“Corning” or the “Company”), a holding company operating natural gas and electric utilities serving approximately 21,000 customers in two states, today announced the expiration of the 45-day “go shop” period pursuant to the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP (“Argo”) agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Corning common stock for $24.75 per share in cash (the “Merger Agreement”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, beginning January 12, 2021, and ending at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on February 26, 2021, Corning and its authorized representatives, under the direction of Corning’s Board of Directors, were permitted to actively solicit, receive, evaluate, and enter into negotiations with parties that offered alternative proposals to acquire Corning.

During the “go shop” period, representatives of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”), financial advisor to the Company’s board, began the go-shop process by contacting over 60 potential strategic and financial acquirers that Corning and Janney believed might be interested in a possible alternative transaction to the merger. Corning did not receive any superior proposals during the “go shop” period.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. New York City time on February 26, 2021, Corning became subject to customary “no shop” provisions contained in the Merger Agreement that limit its and its representatives’ ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties or to provide confidential information to third parties, subject to customary “fiduciary out” provisions.

Corning and Argo expect to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the New York Public Service Commission, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and Corning’s shareholders, and the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Janney is serving as exclusive financial advisor to the Company and provided a fairness opinion to the Company’s board of directors. Kohrman Jackson & Krantz LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the pending transaction.

About Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company.

Wertpapier


