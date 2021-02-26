 

Banco Santander Chile Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F With the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for Fiscal Year 2020

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (“Santander Chile” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Chile’s corporate website at www.santander.cl. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2020 Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Robert Moreno in Santander Chile's Investor Relations Office at + 562 320 8284 or by email at: irelations@santander.cl.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
(562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl

 




