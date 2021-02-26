Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 (unaudited)

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2020 compared to 12 months of 2019 and 31.12.2020 compared to 31.12.2019 were as follows:

The Group`s sales amounted to 38 479 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2020, representing a 32.4% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail decreased by 32.4%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2020 amounted to 23 209 thousand EUR and decrease by 21.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2020 increased to 60.3%, from 52.1% in the respective period of previous year.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2020 amounted to 10 544 thousand EUR, compared to 12 712 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019, decrease by 17.1%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.4% for 12 months of 2020 (22.3% in 12 months of 2019). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2020 decreased by 17.0% and amounted to 14 111 thousand EUR, which is 36.7% in margin terms (17 004 thousand EUR and 29.9% for 12 months of 2019).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2020 amounted to 2 231 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 10 663 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2020 was 5.8% against 18.7% in 12 months of 2019.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2020 consolidated assets amounted to 42 256 thousand EUR representing decrease by 8.8% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2019.

Trade and other receivables decreased by 522 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2019 and amounted to 2 088 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020. Inventory balance decreased 832 thousand EUR and amounted to 18 527 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 1 820 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 504 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020. Current liabilities decreased by 1 371 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2020.

Investments

During 12 months of 2020 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 289 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 216 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2020, the Group employed 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2019 there were 1 888 employees, including 503 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2020 amounted 9 854 thousand EUR (13 195 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 710 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 12 months 2020

On June 30, 2020 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions.

The Meeting approved the 2019 Annual Report.

The Meeting decided leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2019 in retained earnings.

The Meeting decided: To annul Article 5.7 of the Articles of Association which includes: The public limited company may be represented in all legal transactions only by two members of the Management Board jointly. To approve the new Articles of Association of the Company.

The Meeting decided: To recall Toomas Tool, Mart Mutso, Risto Mägi, Triin Nellis and Stephan David Balkin from the Supervisory Board of SFG. To elect Toomas Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Mari Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Risto Mägi as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Triin Nellis as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Stephan David Balkin as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025.







Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2020 31.12.2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8 980 5 152 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 2 2 088 2 610 Inventories 3 18 527 19 359 Total current assets 29 597 27 123 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 249 334 Investments in associates 57 82 Available-for-sale investments 238 321 Deferred tax asset 1 032 905 Intangible assets 374 423 Investment property 1 018 869 Property, plant and equipment 4 9 691 16 252 Total non-current assets 12 659 19 186 TOTAL ASSETS 42 256 46 309 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings 400 0 Short-term finance lease obligations 2 121 2 362 Trade and other payables 5 5 583 6 899 Tax liabilities 675 889 Total current liabilities 8 779 10 150 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 500 14 Long-term borrowings 400 0 Long-term finance lease obligations 4 707 6 333 Long-term provisions 52 61 Total non-current liabilities 5 659 6 408 Total liabilities 14 438 16 558 Equity Share capital 6 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 355 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 748 -15 697 Retained earnings 34 024 31 793 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 24 504 26 324 Non-controlling interest 3 314 3 427 Total equity 27 818 29 751 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 42 256 46 309

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 12m 2020 12m 2019 Revenue 8 8 720 12 132 38 479 56 943 Cost of goods sold -3 608 -5 138 -15 270 -27 292 Gross Profit 5 112 6 994 23 209 29 651 Distribution expenses -1 940 -2 958 -8 548 -11 714 Administrative expenses -911 -1 181 -3 779 -4 582 Other operating income 113 81 336 300 Other operating expenses -200 -314 -674 -943 Operating profit 2 174 2 622 10 544 12 712 Currency exchange income/(expense) 214 144 -6 172 3 057 Other finance income/(expenses) -83 -223 -428 -590 Net financial income 131 -79 -6 600 2 467 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 4 5 1 8 Profit before tax 2 309 2 548 3 945 15 187 Income tax expense -956 -1 163 -1 394 -4 038 Profit for the period 1 353 1 385 2 551 11 149 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 1 231 1 371 2 231 10 663 Non-controlling interest 122 14 320 486 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 0,03 0,04 0,06 0,30

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 12m 2020 12m 2019 Profit for the period 1 353 1 385 2 551 11 149 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods -1 321 -1 035 -4 071 -699 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -913 -1 035 -4 051 -1 001 Non-controlling interest -408 0 -20 302 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 32 350 -1 520 10 450 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 318 336 -1 820 9 662 Non-controlling interest -286 14 300 788

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2020 12m 2019 Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 2 551 11 149 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 567 4 292 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -1 -8 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 9 50 Net finance income / costs 560 -2 467 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 20 45 Provision for inventories 202 263 Provision for long-term benefits 52 0 Provision for deferred tax asset 0 678 Income tax expense 1 394 4 038 Change in inventories 832 -1 714 Change in trade and other receivables 427 944 Change in trade and other payables -1 512 114 Interest paid -9 0 Income tax paid -1 736 -2 298 Net cash from operating activities 6 356 15 086 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 13 12 Dividends received 46 0 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 75 84 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 0 6 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -289 -1 216 Acquisition of intangible assets -110 -219 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired -26 0 Net cash used in/from investing activities -291 -1 333 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 800 0 Repayment of finance lease -2 495 -2 988 Interest paid on finance lease -492 -636 Dividends paid -413 -7 710 Reduction of share capital 0 -10 800 Net cash used in/ from financing activities -2 600 -22 134 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3 465 -8 381 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5 152 13 603 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 363 -70 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 8 980 5 152

