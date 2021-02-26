Five Prime Therapeutics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) today announced that Tom Civik, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Collins, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT.

Live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible and available for replay from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.