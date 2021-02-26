 

LMP Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe to or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement to a group of institutional investors (the “Investors”), which resulted in gross proceeds to LMP of approximately $20 million, before deducting offering expenses. LMP intends to use the net proceeds to drive growth, including closing on its Stage 1 Acquisitions, which are expected to begin closings in the first week of March, and for working capital purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

LMP issued and sold 20,100 shares of a newly created series of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) in a privately negotiated transaction exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of LMP’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $17.50 per share. The Investors also received warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase 861,429 shares of LMP’s common stock at an exercise price of $21.00 per share.

Pryor Cashman LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Preferred Stock and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Stock and exercise of the Warrants will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

