POCML 5 and Collective Mining Close First Tranche of $15 Million Subscription Receipt Financing and Enter into Definitive Agreement to Complete Qualifying Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POCML 5 Inc. (TSXV: PCML.P) (the “Company” or “POCML5”) is pleased to announced that, further to its news releases dated November 30, 2020 and January 21, 2021 announcing the proposed business combination whereby POCML5 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Collective Mining Inc. (“Collective”), with such transaction constituting the “Qualifying Transaction” of POCML5 under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) (the “Proposed Transaction”), each of POCML5 and Collective have completed tranche one of their previously announced non-brokered private placements to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $14,000,000 through the sale of: (i) 12,775,000 subscription receipts of Collective (the “Collective Subscription Receipts”) at an issue price of $1.00 per Collective Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $12,775,000; and (ii) 4,900,000 subscription receipts of POCML5 (the “POCML5 Subscription Receipts”, and together with the Collective Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”) at an issue price of $1.00 (on a post-Consolidation (as such term is defined below) basis) per POCML5 Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,225,000 (collectively, the “Offering”). An additional 1,000,000 Collective Subscription Receipts are expected to be issued by Collective in mid-March as part of the second and final tranche of the Offering resulting in aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Offering of $15 million.



Financing Details

Each Collective Subscription Receipt entitles the holder to receive, without payment of additional consideration, or further action, one unit (“Unit”) of Collective upon satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined herein). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of Collective (a “Collective Share”) and one-half of one Collective Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Collective Warrant”). Each Unit shall be exchanged, without further consideration or action on the part of the holder, for one unit (a “Resulting Issuer Unit”) of the Resulting Issuer (as defined herein), upon the completion of the Proposed Transaction. The Collective Subscription Receipts and the POCML5 Subscription Receipts have similar economic terms, except that on conversion of a POCML5 Subscription Receipt, a holder will receive Resulting Issuer Units in connection with the Proposed Transaction.