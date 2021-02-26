 

POCML 5 and Collective Mining Close First Tranche of $15 Million Subscription Receipt Financing and Enter into Definitive Agreement to Complete Qualifying Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 23:13  |  68   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POCML 5 Inc. (TSXV: PCML.P) (the “Company” or “POCML5”) is pleased to announced that, further to its news releases dated November 30, 2020 and January 21, 2021 announcing the proposed business combination whereby POCML5 will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Collective Mining Inc. (“Collective”), with such transaction constituting the “Qualifying Transaction” of POCML5 under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) (the “Proposed Transaction”), each of POCML5 and Collective have completed tranche one of their previously announced non-brokered private placements to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $14,000,000 through the sale of: (i) 12,775,000 subscription receipts of Collective (the “Collective Subscription Receipts”) at an issue price of $1.00 per Collective Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $12,775,000; and (ii) 4,900,000 subscription receipts of POCML5 (the “POCML5 Subscription Receipts”, and together with the Collective Subscription Receipts, the “Subscription Receipts”) at an issue price of $1.00 (on a post-Consolidation (as such term is defined below) basis) per POCML5 Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,225,000 (collectively, the “Offering”). An additional 1,000,000 Collective Subscription Receipts are expected to be issued by Collective in mid-March as part of the second and final tranche of the Offering resulting in aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Offering of $15 million.

Financing Details

Each Collective Subscription Receipt entitles the holder to receive, without payment of additional consideration, or further action, one unit (“Unit”) of Collective upon satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined herein). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of Collective (a “Collective Share”) and one-half of one Collective Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Collective Warrant”). Each Unit shall be exchanged, without further consideration or action on the part of the holder, for one unit (a “Resulting Issuer Unit”) of the Resulting Issuer (as defined herein), upon the completion of the Proposed Transaction. The Collective Subscription Receipts and the POCML5 Subscription Receipts have similar economic terms, except that on conversion of a POCML5 Subscription Receipt, a holder will receive Resulting Issuer Units in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POCML 5 and Collective Mining Close First Tranche of $15 Million Subscription Receipt Financing and Enter into Definitive Agreement to Complete Qualifying Transaction TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POCML 5 Inc. (TSXV: PCML.P) (the “Company” or “POCML5”) is pleased to announced that, further to its news releases dated November 30, 2020 and January 21, 2021 announcing the proposed business combination …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Voting Rights and Capital
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...