Eguana Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after close of market on March 1, 2021. Eguana management will host a conference call on Monday March 1st, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (EST) to discuss the quarter results, provide a business update, and hold a live question and answer period. Registration in advance is required.

Date: March 1, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM EST

Telephone Access:

Canada:

+1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or 1-855-703-8985

US:

+1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or 1-877-853-5257

To Register in Advance:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrf-GorjwuEtDPReqeAN5WPZ7LRXC8fKh8

To Access the Virtual Meeting:

The URL for the Virtual Meeting will be provided to Shareholders who register using the link provided above.

Meeting ID: 936 8800 7484

Meeting Password: 133181

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

