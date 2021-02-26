 

Ocwen Financial Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 23:00  |  49   |   |   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that its subsidiary PHH Mortgage Corporation (“PMC”) priced $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at a price to investors of 99.486% of the principal amount thereof. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and PHH Corporation, the parent company of PMC and subsidiary of the Company (“PHH”).

The issuance and sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the Notes will be used, together with the net proceeds from the Company’s previously announced private placement of $199.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., to repay in full $498 million of indebtedness, including PMC’s Senior Secured Term Loan, all of PHH’s outstanding 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and PMC’s 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 and the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to accelerate growth of Ocwen’s origination and servicing business.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocwen Financial Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that its subsidiary PHH Mortgage Corporation (“PMC”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Voting Rights and Capital
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation
09.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Agreement With Oaktree for Additional $250 Million Investment and Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results
08.02.21
Ocwen Financial Names George Henley Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
04.02.21
Ocwen Financial Schedules Conference Call – Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Business Update
02.02.21
Ocwen Financial Announces Conditional Redemption of 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2021 and 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2022