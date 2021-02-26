 

Early Warning Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 23:18  |  54   |   |   

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A; NYSE: BAM) reports that between February 17, 2021 and February 26, 2021 Brookfield, including certain of its controlled affiliates, has disposed of, in aggregate, 2,667,011 common shares (the “West Fraser Shares”) in the capital of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange in open market sales for aggregate cash consideration of $229,499,413, at prices between $83.00 per West Fraser Share and $91.51 per West Fraser Share (the “Transactions”).

Prior to giving effect to the Transactions, Brookfield held an aggregate of 23,481,584 West Fraser Shares (representing approximately 19.4% of the West Fraser Shares currently outstanding). Following the Transactions, Brookfield held an aggregate of 20,814,573 West Fraser Shares, representing approximately 17.2% of the issued and outstanding West Fraser Shares, a decrease of approximately 2.2%.

This press release is being issued in accordance with the early warning reporting requirements prescribed by National Instrument 62-103. An Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed for Brookfield. A copy of such report may be obtained from the SEDAR profile of West Fraser at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield holds the West Fraser Shares for investment purposes. From time to time, Brookfield will review its holdings of West Fraser Shares and, depending on market conditions, general economic conditions and industry conditions, the trading price of the West Fraser Shares, West Fraser’s business and financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, may increase or decrease its investment in the West Fraser Shares in open market or in privately negotiated transactions with one or more persons.

West Fraser’s head office is located at 501- 858 Beatty Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 1C1.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world— including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Early Warning Release All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. BROOKFIELD NEWS, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A; NYSE: BAM) reports that between February 17, 2021 and February 26, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Voting Rights and Capital
Silence Therapeutics and Mallinckrodt Initiate Work on Third Target as Part of Ongoing RNAi ...
Biofrontera AG announces the closing of the capital raise with gross proceeds of EUR 24.7 million
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – The Full Year 2020 & the 4th quarter – 2020 was a good year. NAT is a dividend company. ...
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
EHang Supports Chinese National Transportation Network Plan
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record Financial Results and Announces a Dividend Increase of 8%

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.07.20
13
Brookfield Asset Management