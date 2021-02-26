New Senior Announces “At-the-Market” Offering Program

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it had established an "at-the-market" program through which it may issue and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of the Company's common stock. The common stock will be offered and sold in accordance with the Company’s instructions pursuant to a Distribution Agreement, dated February 26, 2021, between New Senior and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, who are acting as sales agents.

Sales of the common stock pursuant to the Distribution Agreement may be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Sales may also be made by any other method permitted by law, including by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for our common stock, to or through a market maker at prices prevailing at the time of sale or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company intends to use the proceeds from these sales, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt and investment opportunities.