 

New Senior Announces “At-the-Market” Offering Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 23:30  |  28   |   |   

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it had established an "at-the-market" program through which it may issue and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of the Company's common stock. The common stock will be offered and sold in accordance with the Company’s instructions pursuant to a Distribution Agreement, dated February 26, 2021, between New Senior and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, who are acting as sales agents.

Sales of the common stock pursuant to the Distribution Agreement may be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Sales may also be made by any other method permitted by law, including by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for our common stock, to or through a market maker at prices prevailing at the time of sale or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company intends to use the proceeds from these sales, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt and investment opportunities.

The Shares will be offered and sold pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-234508) and the related prospectus supplement dated February 26, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR
 New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Senior Announces “At-the-Market” Offering Program New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it had established an "at-the-market" program through which it may issue and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
New Senior Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
10.02.21
New Senior Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call